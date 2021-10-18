Helbiz announces capital raise to back U.S. expansion
Oct. 18, 2021 8:46 AM ETHelbiz, Inc. (HLBZ)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) has announced a capital raise to support its U.S. expansion plans.
- The micro-mobility services provider entered into an agreement with a qualified institutional investor for up to $30M aggregate principal investment of 5.0% convertible notes. On October 12, 2021, the company issued a Note with a principal amount of $15M in exchange for cash of $15M. It will receive an additional $10M upon filing the registration statement registering shares of common stock underlying the Notes, and an additional $5M on the effective date of the registration statement.
- Net proceeds from the offering will be used to fund the purchase of ~25,000 new vehicles (e-scooters, e-bikes and e-mopeds) primarily for expanding Helbiz’s U.S. market.
- Salvatore Palella, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Helbiz, said, "This capital raise marks an important milestone for Helbiz, enabling us to execute on dramatically expanding our United States presence. We plan to rapidly deploy the majority of these vehicles across the US to support our growth and expansion plans in our new and existing Helbiz markets."
