Apollo Global names former TIAA CEO Roger Ferguson Jr. as vice chairman

Oct. 18, 2021 8:46 AM ETApollo Global Management, Inc. (APO)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

2018 Yahoo Finance All Markets Summit

John Lamparski/Getty Images Entertainment

  • Apollo Global (NYSE:APO) names Roger W. Ferguson, Jr., vice chairman of the company, advising the firm and its senior leaders on strategic asset management and retirement services.
  • "As we continue to execute on our strategic priorities and position Apollo at the forefront of tomorrow’s financial services ecosystem, retirement services and constant innovation underpin our long-term objectives," said Apollo (APO) CEO Marc Rowan.
  • Ferguson most recently served as president and CO of TIAA, a provider of retirement services in the academic, research, medical, and cultural fields, where he led the company through the 2008 financial crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic. From 1999 to 2006, he was vice chairman of the Federal Reserve's Board of Governors.
  • Apollo went through a quicker-than-expected CEO succession in March when Leon Black stepped down after a probe into his involvement with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.