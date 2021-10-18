Apollo Global names former TIAA CEO Roger Ferguson Jr. as vice chairman
Oct. 18, 2021 8:46 AM ETApollo Global Management, Inc. (APO)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Apollo Global (NYSE:APO) names Roger W. Ferguson, Jr., vice chairman of the company, advising the firm and its senior leaders on strategic asset management and retirement services.
- "As we continue to execute on our strategic priorities and position Apollo at the forefront of tomorrow’s financial services ecosystem, retirement services and constant innovation underpin our long-term objectives," said Apollo (APO) CEO Marc Rowan.
- Ferguson most recently served as president and CO of TIAA, a provider of retirement services in the academic, research, medical, and cultural fields, where he led the company through the 2008 financial crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic. From 1999 to 2006, he was vice chairman of the Federal Reserve's Board of Governors.
- Apollo went through a quicker-than-expected CEO succession in March when Leon Black stepped down after a probe into his involvement with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.