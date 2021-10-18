Voicemod and Corsair to further drive social audio in gaming and content
Oct. 18, 2021 8:47 AM ETCorsair Gaming, Inc. (CRSR)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Corsair (NASDAQ:CRSR) expands strategic business relationship with Voicemod by integrating audio technology into core iCUE software.
- It will help supply easy voice augmentation for the gamers, streamers, and content creators forging the metaverse.
- This will make the company's morphing technology more easily available to its 10M users to create and shape dynamic social interactions and real-time engagement.
- The stock has gained 35% over the last one year.
- Shares marginally trades up 0.5% during pre-market