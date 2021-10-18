S&W announces $5M private placement

Oct. 18, 2021 8:47 AM ETS&W Seed Company (SANW)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) has closed a non-brokered private placement of its common stock for total gross proceeds of ~$5.M.
  • MFP Partners, S&W's largest shareholder, purchased ~$3.8M of shares of common stock, and certain members of S&W's Board of Directors and executive management purchased ~$1.2M of shares of common stock.
  • The company issued 1,847,343 shares of its common stock at a purchase price of $2.73/share in the private placement.
  • S&W intends to use the net proceeds from the private placement for working capital and general corporate purposes.
