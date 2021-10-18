Informatica sets IPO terms, offers 29M shares for price range $29 to $32
Oct. 18, 2021 8:52 AM ETInformatica Inc. (INFA)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Redwood City, CA-based Informatica (INFA) announced its IPO terms wherein it plans to raise $885M through the offer of 29M shares at a price range of $29 to $32; new investor GIC intends to purchase $150M worth of shares in the offering.
- Underwriters granted 30-days option to purchase up to 4.35M additional shares.
- Post offering, the company will have 273.7M shares (Class A common stock and Class B-1 common stock) outstanding.
- The company which provides an enterprise cloud data management platform will command a fully diluted market value of $8.7B at the midpoint of the proposed range.
- Net proceeds from Class A common stock will be ~$825.9M based on IPO price of $30.50/share; net proceeds to be used for repay the outstanding indebtedness under First Lien Credit Agreement and Second Lien Credit Agreement, remaining for general corporate purposes.
- It is expected to price during the week of Oct. 25, 2021.
- Permira and CPP Investments will control ~88.5% of the voting power of common stock
- As of June 30, 2021, the company had ~5.7K customers in 100+ countries and territories worldwide, including 9 of the Fortune 10, 84 of the Fortune 100, and 923 of the Global 2000.
- While the company reported $14M in revenue for the twelve months ended June 30, 2021, it had a subscription net retention rate of 116% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.