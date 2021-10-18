Great Panther halts ore mining at Urucum open pit on safety concerns
Oct. 18, 2021 8:59 AM ET
- Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL) -3.9% pre-market after saying additional remediation work is required on the Urucum Central South open pit at the Tucano gold mine in Brazil to improve safety factors, causing a temporary suspension of ore mining from the UCS.
- The miner says additional waste material needs to be removed and work has commenced on a new pushback on the west wall of the UCS pit, with initial estimates for 6-8 weeks to complete the additional work.
- "This latest development is indeed a setback and delays our ramp up back to full production, but ultimately we expect to realize the value from the UCS pit once the pushback activity is complete," the company says, noting that ore mining continues from the Urucum North open pit.
- Great Panther recently warned that it likely will need to lower full-year production guidance following lower than expected output in Q3.