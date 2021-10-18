Waitr broadens Olo partnership adding enhanced integration for on-demand delivery

Oct. 18, 2021 9:02 AM ETWaitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH), OLOBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) broadened its partnership with Olo (NYSE:OLO) through joining Olo's Dispatch network.
  • The agreement enables Waitr, Bite Squad and Delivery Dudes to receive delivery requests from restaurant orders generated through their own websites and apps.
  • Waitr will have increased accessibility to new restaurant brands, as well as the ability to reach guests.
  • This addition is besides the existing partnership of Waitr with Olo Rails which is a solution making it easy for restaurant brands to publish their menus, prices and location information on participating third-party marketplaces.
  • Last week, Morgan Stanley disclosed a 10.3% stake in Waitr which takes ownership to 12.13M shares.
  • Shares trading 0.7% higher premarket.
