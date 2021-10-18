inTEST increases financial flexibility with expanded credit agreement
Oct. 18, 2021 9:04 AM ETinTEST Corporation (INTT)MTBBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- inTEST (NYSE:INTT) has executed a new 5-year credit agreement with M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB), which includes a $25M non-revolving delayed draw term loan and a $10M revolving credit facility.
- This new agreement replaces inTEST’s existing $10M facility with M&T Bank, which had no borrowings.
- inTEST expects to use the term loan to fund its acquisition and growth strategy and expects to use the revolving credit facility for working capital and other general corporate purposes.
- There are currently no borrowings under the term loan or the revolving credit facility.