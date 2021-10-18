Alleghany Capital subsidiary acquires Linesight for geographic positioning
Oct. 18, 2021 9:05 AM ETAlleghany Corporation (Y)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Alleghany Capital, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Alleghany Corporation (Y), today announced that its subsidiary, IPS-Integrated Project Services has acquired Anchorbuoy (with its subsidiaries, also known as "Linesight").
- Linesight is a global consultancy firm providing cost and project management, project controls, risk, scheduling, and procurement services for clients in the data center, technology, and life sciences sectors, as well as other industries.
- By building on both companies' solid track records and combining our skills and management depth, we expect to make a meaningfully positive difference in the industries we serve.
- Source: Press Release