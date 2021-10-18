Global Trac Solutions joins Psychedelic Investor to enhance presence
Oct. 18, 2021 9:08 AM ETGlobal Trac Solutions Inc. (PSYC)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Global Trac Solutions (OTCPK:PSYC) enters into a media partnership agreement with Quebec-based Illuminer Services Digitaux, who own and operate The Psychedelic Investor.
- It is an emerging media platform providing psychedelic stocks analysis, weekly updates and general information about the psychedelic medicine industry.
- “We are thrilled for this opportunity to partner with the talented Illuminer team. In just the last few months, Psychedelic Spotlight has grown exponentially, and we believe this partnership presents us with an exciting opportunity to help expand our audience within this highly dynamic and opportunistic-filled industry by broadening our content production capabilities and leveraging the business and marketing expertise they bring with them to help forge new monetization-driven partnerships for Psychedelic Spotlight in the coming months.” said Global Trac Solutions, Inc. CEO, David Flores. “