Intercontinental Exchange to sell Euroclear stake to Silver Lake for over $800M

Oct. 18, 2021 9:09 AM ETICEBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment

Book about Merger And Acquisitions M&A on a desk.

designer491/iStock via Getty Images

  • Intercontinental Exchange's (NYSE:ICE) stock gains 1.2% in premarket trading after Silver Lake, a global technology investment firm, agrees to acquire ICE's 9.85% stake in Euroclear Holding's share capital for €709M ($822M).
  • Euroclear is a Brussels, Belgium-based provider of post-trade security settlement, custody, collateral management, fund management and data services with €35.2T of assets under custody and 284M netted transactions settled in the 12 months ended June 2021.
  • The transaction could close as soon as the first half of 2022.
  • After the transaction closes, Silver Lake will request that a representative of the firm join Euroclear Holding SA/NV's board.
  • In June, Intercontinental Exchange's (ICE) mortgage technology platform acquired eVault technology from DocMagic for its mortgage closing platform.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.