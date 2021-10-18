Intercontinental Exchange to sell Euroclear stake to Silver Lake for over $800M
Oct. 18, 2021 By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Intercontinental Exchange's (NYSE:ICE) stock gains 1.2% in premarket trading after Silver Lake, a global technology investment firm, agrees to acquire ICE's 9.85% stake in Euroclear Holding's share capital for €709M ($822M).
- Euroclear is a Brussels, Belgium-based provider of post-trade security settlement, custody, collateral management, fund management and data services with €35.2T of assets under custody and 284M netted transactions settled in the 12 months ended June 2021.
- The transaction could close as soon as the first half of 2022.
- After the transaction closes, Silver Lake will request that a representative of the firm join Euroclear Holding SA/NV's board.
