LM Funding America prices upsized $30M stock offering

Oct. 18, 2021 9:25 AM ETLM Funding America, Inc. (LMFA)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) trades 8.6% down premarket after pricing its underwritten public offering of 6.31M shares and warrants to purchase shares; each share is sold in a unit together with one common warrant at a public offering price of $4.75/unit.
  • The warrants will be immediately exercisable at $5/share and will expire five years from issuance date.
  • Offer is expected to close on or about Oct.19.
  • Underwriters granted 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 947,367 shares and warrants to purchase shares.
  • Gross proceeds are expected to be ~$30M; net proceeds to be used for the purchase of cryptocurrency mining equipment, funding other expenses in building out its planned cryptocurrency mining operations, and for other general corporate purposes.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.