Charles River Laboratories and ATEM Structural ink strategic partnership

Chemist developing new medicine in laboratory

Luis Alvarez/DigitalVision via Getty Images

  • Charles River Laboratories (NYSE:CRL) and ATEM Structural Discovery announce the formation of a strategic partnership to provide clients access to ATEM’s cryo-electron microscopy ((cryo-EM)) service solutions.
  • Cryo-EM is a technique that determines the 3D structures of proteins and is utilized to identify how proteins function, how they malfunction in disease and the most effective way to target them with therapies.
  • Through the collaboration, Charles River (CRL) clients will have access to ATEM’s platform to support their drug discovery efforts.
  • The deal allows Charles River (CRL) to enhance drug discovery projects by enabling structure-based design for a greater portfolio of targets, the companies said.
