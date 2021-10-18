Revance sees Street price cuts as FDA declines wrinkle injection; shares drop 41%

Botox injection

Nastasic/E+ via Getty Images

  • Several Wall Street firms have responded to Friday's news that Revance Therapeutics (RVNC -41.3%) received a Complete Response Letter for its BLA for daxibotulinumtoxinA (Daxi) injection for glabellar (frown) lines by issuing price target reductions.
  • Needham slashed its target to $25 from $45 (~70% upside) and Mizuho cut its target to $26 from $36 (~77% upside). (Note: Upside is based on today's opening price of $14.69)
  • Mizuho spoke to management and said the letter would likely mean a delay of ~12-15 months, according to Hammerstone Markets. The firm added it believes that Daxi is still approvable.
  • Needham expects a minimum of a 6-12 month delay, assuming the deficiencies cited in the letter can be easily worked out.
  • Needham says that company's long-term potential is still in place and is maintaining its buy rating.
  • Stifel said that the drop in share price is an over-reaction in what could be just a marginal delay.
  • Shares of Revance fell earlier this month following an FDA inspection of one of its manufacturing facilities.
