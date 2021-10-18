KAR Global and Black Book integrate with BacklotCars
Oct. 18, 2021 10:03 AM ETKARBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA1 Comment
- KAR Global (KAR -0.9%) and Black Book expand relationship aimed at helping franchise and independent car dealers, OEMs, and third-party providers deliver a faster, easier and more digital experience to their retail consumers.
- The relationship will also leverage company's rapidly growing digital dealer-to-dealer marketplace, BacklotCars, to help dealers wholesale any unwanted trade-in inventory that results from those retail sales.
- Industry-related companies of any size will be able to deliver instant, VIN specific guaranteed trade-in values to consumers via their own website or mobile app.
- "Today's retail consumers want a more digital car buying experience, and KAR is uniquely positioned to help dealers deliver on those expectations. Together with Black Book, we can provide dealers with AI-driven pricing tools that allow them to make firm, accurate and real-time offers on consumer trades. By guaranteeing those prices, we de-risk the trade-in process so dealers can focus on and accelerate their retail transactions. And for those unwanted trade-ins that aren't the right fit, we'll provide near-instant liquidity by launching those vehicles on BacklotCars directly from the dealer's lot." said Peter Kelly, CEO.
