BIT Mining increases stake in Ohio crypto mining site to expand capacity power
Oct. 18, 2021 10:15 AM ETBIT Mining Limited (BTCM)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) boosts its investment in the Ohio cryptocurrency mining data center, which is being jointly developed with Viking Data Centers, to add more power capacity.
- Shares of (BTCM +1.2%) initially edged lower out of the gates, but is now up on the day as bitcoin (BTC-USD +1.6%) rises towards $62K.
- BIT Mining (BTCM) increases its investment by $11M, $9.8M of which will be paid in cash and the remaining $1.2M is payable to Viking Data Centers in either cash or in the form of Class A ordinary shares.
- The Ohio mining site, which is planned to be completed by March 2022, is expected to see total power capacity of up to 150 megawatts, adding up to 65MW in addition to the 85MW per the original design, the company says.
- The 65MW of additional power capacity will be developed in two phases, with 25MW in the first phase and 40MW in the second; the parties expect to reach these milestones by February 15 of next year and March 31 2022, respectively.
- Upon successful execution of the increased stake, BIT Mining's (BTCM) equity interest in the Ohio Mining Site will rise to 55%, and Viking Data Centers will hold the remaining 45%.
- The company also terminated its Texas crypto mining data center, and will limit power capacity at its Kazakhstan crypto mining data center to 40MW, to optimize the cost-effectiveness of its data center deployment; sees its crypto mining machines having access to a total power capacity of up to 190MW upon completion of the data centers in Ohio and Kazahkstan.
- "We will continue to execute on our plan, investing in technology, innovation and high-quality mining resources around the world, while building a strong foundation across the cryptocurrency ecosystem," said BIT Mining CEO Xianfeng Yang.
