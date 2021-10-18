Intuitive presents preliminary post market data for Ion Endoluminal system for lung biopsy
Oct. 18, 2021 10:19 AM ETIntuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Intuitive (ISRG -2.1%) reported data from a post-market study called PRECIsE, for its Ion endoluminal system.
- The company said use of the Ion system for pulmonary nodule biopsy resulted in an 83% diagnostic yield, which represents the likelihood that tissue samples obtained during the procedure will provide physicians with information needed to establish a diagnosis.
- The preliminary results of 69 people with up to 14-month follow up for applicable people are a subset of the study’s 365 patients.
- The company noted that PRECIsE is the first multi-center study of the Ion system’s shape-sensing, robotic-assisted technology.
- Among the initial results of the ongoing study reported Sunday at the American College of Chest Physicians (CHEST) conference, the system showed: Encouraging diagnostic yield for both smaller and larger nodules: Ion-enabled biopsies helped investigators obtain a diagnosis in 82% of cases with nodules between 1-2 centimeters, 85% with nodules between 2-3 cm.
- A strong safety profile: and sensitivity for malignancy from samples obtained from nodule biopsy was 84%-88%.
- “This study is another step to help confirm what we’ve seen and heard from physicians using Ion—that our technology helps them safely gain access to the appropriate portions of the lung to biopsy small nodules,” said Intuitive (NASDAQ:ISRG) CEO Gary Guthart.