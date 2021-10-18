Latch dives as Goldman Sachs points to delayed residential construction
Oct. 18, 2021 10:23 AM ET Latch, Inc. (LTCH)
- Latch, Inc. (LTCH -12.5%) shares fall as Goldman Sachs downgrades the stock to Neutral from Buy citing supply chain challenges that will delay residential construction projects. The investment firm believes that the supply issues will last into the back half of 2022.
- “On the positive side we currently assume that catch-up payments are possible in later 2022, which could make up for weakness earlier in the year,” writes analyst Rod Hall.
- Goldman Sachs lowers its price target on LTCH to $10 from $16.
- Latch operates a full-building system for apartment and other rental unit owners that allows easy smart access for renters. Read more about what the company does in an analysis by Seeking Alpha contributor Jamie Louko.