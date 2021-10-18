Volcon and Tier One Design Firm partner to services Jeep, Dodge, Ford, GM, Nissan, and Toyota
Oct. 18, 2021 10:27 AM ETVolcon, Inc. (VLCN)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Volcon (VLCN +1.1%) partners with Martin Technologies as the brand races toward completion of their innovative electric side-by-side UTV, the Stag.
- Martin Technologies to bring automotive-industry expertise to the company side-by-side project by providing chassis and peripheral component development for the all-electric UTV.
- The company will be producing two side-by-side models, the Stag and the Beast.
- The Stag will be first, developed alongside Martin Technologies and the larger 4x4 Beast will follow in late 2023.
- "Quality, safety, reliability, and overall performance are core to our design philosophy, which is why we chose to partner with Martin Technologies, Volcon's aim is to produce a best-in-class UTV which exceeds customer expectations. To accomplish that, we're partnering with Martin Technologies, a tier one automotive supplier. Martin will assist with chassis and component development, allowing us to create category defining, 100% electric UTVs focused on quality, durability, performance, and overall capability." said Jordan Davis, CEO.