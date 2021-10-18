PAO Group launches its 1st CBD nutraceutical product RelaxRX CBD
Oct. 18, 2021 10:28 AM ETPAO Group, Inc. (PAOG)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- PAO Group (OTCPK:PAOG) launched its first CBD nutraceutical product, RelaxRX CBD, a sleep aid.
- The company said the CBD oil is 100% derived from full spectrum whole plant hemp oil and contains no added chemicals.
- PAO (OTCPK:PAOG) added that it has shipped its first CBD nutraceutical product to its distribution partner, North American Cannabis Holdings. The product will soon be for sale online.
- The company expects revenue to grow rapidly following its product launch as it has follow-on products lined up.
- The company plans to announce its next CBD nutraceutical later this week.