Aerovate Therapeutics up 19% on 13x higher than normal volume

Oct. 18, 2021

  • Shares of Aerovate Therapeutics (AVTE +18.9%) are surging in morning trading in volume that is currently more than 13 times the daily average.
  • As of 1037a, volume was ~1.66M shares. Average daily volume is 117.8K.
  • The dramatic price increase and spike in volume is occurring despite no apparent news or other catalysts coming from the coming.
  • Aerovate has just one product candidate, AV-101. The company intends to start the enrollment for a Phase 2b portion of its Phase 2b/3 program this year, targeting patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension.
