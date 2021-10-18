Aerovate Therapeutics up 19% on 13x higher than normal volume
Oct. 18, 2021 10:39 AM ETAerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (AVTE)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Shares of Aerovate Therapeutics (AVTE +18.9%) are surging in morning trading in volume that is currently more than 13 times the daily average.
- As of 1037a, volume was ~1.66M shares. Average daily volume is 117.8K.
- The dramatic price increase and spike in volume is occurring despite no apparent news or other catalysts coming from the coming.
- Aerovate has just one product candidate, AV-101. The company intends to start the enrollment for a Phase 2b portion of its Phase 2b/3 program this year, targeting patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension.