Ocugen's partner for COVID-19 shot asked to provide more data for WHO nod
Oct. 18, 2021
- Ocugen (OCGN -2.2%) is trading lower in morning hours after the World Health Organization (WHO) sought additional data from the company’s Indian partner Bharat Biotech before granting the Emergency Use Listing for its COVID-19 vaccine.
- Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) has partnered with Bharat Biotech to co-develop the vaccine candidate for the U.S. market.
- "We are aware that many people are waiting for WHO's recommendation for (Bharat Biotech's) Covaxin to be included in the #COVID19 Emergency Use Listing, but we cannot cut corners," WHO said in a Tweet.
- “When the information provided addresses all questions raised, WHO and the Technical Advisory Group will complete the assessment and come to a final recommendation whether to grant Emergency Use Listing to the vaccine,” it added.
- Developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Covaxin has shown about 78% efficacy against COVID-19 in late-stage studies.