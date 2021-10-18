Quest to provide companion diagnostic for Lilly's breast cancer drug Verzenio
Oct. 18, 2021 10:47 AM ETQuest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX)LLY, ABy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Quest Diagnostics (DGX) will provide testing using the Ki-67 IHC MIB-1 pharmDx (Dako Omnis) as a companion diagnostic to determine patients eligible for Eli Lilly's (NYSE:LLY) Verzenio, which was approved for certain patients with high risk early breast cancer.
- On Oct. 13, the FDA approved Verzenio (abemaciclib), in combination with endocrine therapy (tamoxifen or an aromatase inhibitor), for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with HR+, HER2-, node-positive, early breast cancer (EBC) at high risk of recurrence and a Ki-67 score of ≥20% as determined by an FDA-approved test.
- Ki-67 is a marker of cellular proliferation.
- The FDA had also approved Agilent Technologies' (NYSE:A) Ki-67 IHC MIB-1 pharmDx, used as an aid for detecting EBC.
- Quest noted that it is the first laboratory to have validated the test in conjunction with Agilent.
- Quest plans to make the test nationally available by the end of the month.