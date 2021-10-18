Infinity Pharma jumps with bullish call from H.C. Wainwright
Oct. 18, 2021
- Infinity Pharmaceuticals (INFI +9.8%) has added nearly a tenth to its market cap after H.C. Wainwright initiated the coverage of the stock with a buy recommendation noting the track record of the company and the potential of its cancer candidate eganelisib.
- Explaining the primary reason for the bullish call, the analyst, Michael King, argued that "the company has a long history of discovery and development of clinical candidates, albeit with its fair share of disappointments.”
- “…second, eganelisib has shown provocative evidence of single agent activity in difficult to treat patient populations,” he added.
- The drug has seemingly generated better than expected data in terms of response rates, progression-free survival, and overall survival in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors, King wrote on the condition that those responses were observed in single-arm trials.
- The analyst expects that the results shared by the company in 2021 “would be sufficient to support regulatory approval and a successful commercial opportunity."
- In July, Infinity (NASDAQ:INFI) updated data for eganelisib from two mid-stage trials in advanced urothelial cancer and triple-negative breast cancer.
