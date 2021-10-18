Infinity Pharma jumps with bullish call from H.C. Wainwright

Success business chart with green arrow up and USA dollars background. Profit and money. Financial and business graph. Stock market growth 3d illustration.

JuSun/iStock via Getty Images

  • Infinity Pharmaceuticals (INFI +9.8%) has added nearly a tenth to its market cap after H.C. Wainwright initiated the coverage of the stock with a buy recommendation noting the track record of the company and the potential of its cancer candidate eganelisib.
  • Explaining the primary reason for the bullish call, the analyst, Michael King, argued that "the company has a long history of discovery and development of clinical candidates, albeit with its fair share of disappointments.”
  • “…second, eganelisib has shown provocative evidence of single agent activity in difficult to treat patient populations,” he added.
  • The drug has seemingly generated better than expected data in terms of response rates, progression-free survival, and overall survival in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors, King wrote on the condition that those responses were observed in single-arm trials.
  • The analyst expects that the results shared by the company in 2021 “would be sufficient to support regulatory approval and a successful commercial opportunity."
  • In July, Infinity (NASDAQ:INFI) updated data for eganelisib from two mid-stage trials in advanced urothelial cancer and triple-negative breast cancer.
  • As shown in the graph below, Wall Street has become increasingly bullish on the stock over the past year.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.