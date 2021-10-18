EMA to review Pfizer/BioNTech COVID vaccine in kids 5-11; new formulation gets agency nod
Oct. 18, 2021
- The European Medicines Agency is evaluating an application to extend the use of Pfizer (PFE +0.4%) and BioNTech's (BNTX +2.2%) COVID-19 vaccine Comirnaty to children aged 5 to 11.
- In addition, the EMA’s human medicines committee (CHMP) approved two additional manufacturing sites and new formulation of Comirnaty.
- Comirnaty is currently authorized for use in people aged 12 and older.
- The CHMP will review the data on the vaccine, including results from an ongoing clinical study involving children aged 5 to 11, in order to decide whether to recommend extending its use.
- EMA will communicate on the outcome of its evaluation, which is expected in a couple of months unless supplementary information is needed.
- Separately, The CHMP approved a ready-to-use formulation of Comirnaty, which does not require dilution prior to administration and will be available in a 10-vial (60 dose) pack size and can be stored at 2-8°C for up to 10 weeks.
- The current concentrated formulation requires dilution prior to administration, is available in a 195-vial (1,170 dose) pack size and can be stored at 2-8°C for up to one month.
- The new formulation will be available in a phased rollout starting in early 2022.
- The sites approved the agency are in Italy: one in Monza, which is operated by Patheon Italia S.p.A and the other in Anagni, operated by Catalent Anagni S.R.L.
- Both sites will manufacture finished product.
- The facilities will produce up to 85M additional doses to supply the EU in 2021.