EMA to review Pfizer/BioNTech COVID vaccine in kids 5-11; new formulation gets agency nod

Oct. 18, 2021 11:24 AM ETBioNTech SE (BNTX), PFEBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor4 Comments

Vaccination Clinic Administers Booster Shots In California

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

  • The European Medicines Agency is evaluating an application to extend the use of Pfizer (PFE +0.4%) and BioNTech's (BNTX +2.2%) COVID-19 vaccine Comirnaty to children aged 5 to 11.
  • In addition, the EMA’s human medicines committee (CHMP) approved two additional manufacturing sites and new formulation of Comirnaty.
  • Comirnaty is currently authorized for use in people aged 12 and older.
  • The CHMP will review the data on the vaccine, including results from an ongoing clinical study involving children aged 5 to 11, in order to decide whether to recommend extending its use.
  • EMA will communicate on the outcome of its evaluation, which is expected in a couple of months unless supplementary information is needed.
  • Separately, The CHMP approved a ready-to-use formulation of Comirnaty, which does not require dilution prior to administration and will be available in a 10-vial (60 dose) pack size and can be stored at 2-8°C for up to 10 weeks.
  • The current concentrated formulation requires dilution prior to administration, is available in a 195-vial (1,170 dose) pack size and can be stored at 2-8°C for up to one month.
  • The new formulation will be available in a phased rollout starting in early 2022.
  • The sites approved the agency are in Italy: one in Monza, which is operated by Patheon Italia S.p.A and the other in Anagni, operated by Catalent Anagni S.R.L.
  • Both sites will manufacture finished product.
  • The facilities will produce up to 85M additional doses to supply the EU in 2021.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.