World's largest uranium producer to start physical uranium fund
Oct. 18, 2021 11:23 AM ETGlobal X Uranium ETF (URA), CCJ, DNN, UUUUNXE, UEC, WSTRF, FCUUFBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor61 Comments
- Uranium shares (URA +6.2%) rocket higher after Kazakhstan, the world's largest producer and seller of natural uranium, unveils plans to launch in a physical uranium fund.
- CCJ +7.7%, DNN +11.8%, UUUU +7.9%, NXE +6.6%, UEC +5.5%, OTCQX:WSTRF +7.4%, OTCQX:FCUUF +8.5%.
- Kazatomprom, the country's national uranium operator and provider of more than 40% of global primary uranium supply in 2019, says its fund will hold physical uranium as a long-term investment with initial purchases financed through a $50M founders' round investment.
- Once the fund is operating, Kazatomprom says it plans a second stage of development through an additional public or private offering, with the timing and details to be determined by market conditions.
- According to Zero Hedge, the fund is expected to raise as much as $500M from institutional and/or private investors, with the proceeds to be used for additional uranium purchases.
- U3O8 spot prices have climbed back above $45/lb after surging to as high as $50 after Sprott started its Physical Uranium Trust Fund, which filed in August to sell $300M in units backed by physical uranium - boosted in September to $1.3B.