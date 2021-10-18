World's largest uranium producer to start physical uranium fund

Oct. 18, 2021 11:23 AM ETGlobal X Uranium ETF (URA), CCJ, DNN, UUUUNXE, UEC, WSTRF, FCUUFBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor61 Comments

Fuel

Liens/iStock via Getty Images

  • Uranium shares (URA +6.2%) rocket higher after Kazakhstan, the world's largest producer and seller of natural uranium, unveils plans to launch in a physical uranium fund.
  • CCJ +7.7%, DNN +11.8%, UUUU +7.9%, NXE +6.6%, UEC +5.5%, OTCQX:WSTRF +7.4%, OTCQX:FCUUF +8.5%.
  • Kazatomprom, the country's national uranium operator and provider of more than 40% of global primary uranium supply in 2019, says its fund will hold physical uranium as a long-term investment with initial purchases financed through a $50M founders' round investment.
  • Once the fund is operating, Kazatomprom says it plans a second stage of development through an additional public or private offering, with the timing and details to be determined by market conditions.
  • According to Zero Hedge, the fund is expected to raise as much as $500M from institutional and/or private investors, with the proceeds to be used for additional uranium purchases.
  • U3O8 spot prices have climbed back above $45/lb after surging to as high as $50 after Sprott started its Physical Uranium Trust Fund, which filed in August to sell $300M in units backed by physical uranium - boosted in September to $1.3B.
