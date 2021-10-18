China property stocks slump amid looming property tax, housing slowdown

  • Chinese real estate stocks weakened on Monday after China proceeds with plans for a property tax just as the housing market slows markedly in the world's second-largest economy.
  • Investments made by property developers declined 3.5% in September, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing China's National Bureau of Statistics, marking the first Y/Y drop since the pandemic.
  • The CS1300 Real Estate Index, which follows China's biggest developers, dropped 2.6%, Reuters said.
  • Country Garden Holdings (OTC:SCCCF), Xinyuan Real Estate (XIN -1.7%), Nam Tai Property (NTP -0.1%), MDJM (NASDAQ:MDJH) -1.0%, and real estate app operator KE Holdings (BEKE -0.1%).
  • Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday urged the country to advance legislation for a property tax, which would limit property speculation, Reuters said, citing an essay in the Communist Party journal Qiushi.
  • Home sales value fell 16.9% in September from a year earlier and the floor area of new construction projects that were started last month declined by 13.5%, both following sharp Y/Y drops in August, the WSJ said.
  • All of this comes on top of a market already rattled by China Evergrande (OTCPK:EGRNF) (OTCPK:EGRNY) missing coupon payments on three dollar-denominated bonds.
  • Evergrande (OTCPK:EGRNF) shares, which plummeted 81% in the past six months, gain 6.3% in late morning trading in the U.S.
  • On Friday, the People's Bank of China said the risks posed by China Evergrande's liquidity crisis are "controllable."
