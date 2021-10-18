Keysight Technologies expands its cybersecurity portfolio with Scalable Network acquisition
Oct. 18, 2021 11:24 AM ETKeysight Technologies, Inc. (KEYS)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Keysight Technologies (KEYS +2.2%) announces the acquisition of private company SCALABLE Network Technologies which provides network simulations and modeling solutions to visualise communications network and cyber threats.
- Terms of the transactions were not disclosed.
- "SCALABLE Network Technologies industry-leading software solutions are enabling defense industry leaders to accelerate their design cycles and construct 'what if' scenarios to predict how critical communication networks will behave against cyber threats. We are excited to add SCALABLE Network Technologies' capabilities to our portfolio, aligning with our strategy to deliver first-to-market software-centric solutions to enable the aerospace defense ecosystem," says Dan Dunn, vice president of Aerospace Defense Government Solutions at Keysight.
