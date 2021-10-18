Dish Network charges Tegna with bad faith in carriage dispute
Oct. 18, 2021 11:26 AM ETDISH Network Corporation (DISH), TGNABy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Dish Network (DISH +0.6%) has filed a complaint with the Federal Communications Commission alleging bad faith by Tegna (TGNA +0.9%) as part of a carriage dispute that has now covered two full weekends of NFL football.
- Tegna pulled its local stations from Dish subscribers in 53 local U.S. markets in the dispute.
- And Dish says that came after demands that were "unreasonable and inconsistent."
- Tegna appears to be demanding the Dish Network pay for all subscribers in a local market regardless of whether they purchase local programming from Dish, and that Dish pay for viewers who are no longer subscribers, Dish says.
- Dish also argues that Tegna has refused to grant retransmission rights for its stations affiliated with the Big Four broadcast networks (CBS, ABC, NBC, Fox) until and unless Dish also agrees to retransmit its CW, MyNetworkTV and independent stations "and pay higher rates for these unwanted stations."
- It also included numbers-based arguments about Tegna's rate demands, though those are redacted from public view.
- Tegna pulled its local stations from 3 million Dish Network subscribers on Oct. 6.