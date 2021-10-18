BlackRock's Scott Thiel sees Fed rate hikes later than bond market suggests: Bloomberg
Oct. 18, 2021 11:35 AM ETBLKBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor2 Comments
- BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Chief Fixed-Income Strategist Scott Thiel believes the "Fed's rate hike path will be shallower than the current market pricing" given all signs still suggest inflation will prove temporary, he told Bloomberg Television in an interview.
- Earlier, the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield reached its highest level since the beginning of June at 1.67%, but has pulled back to an intra-day low of 1.58% before recovering a bit to just under 1.60%.
- BlackRock (BLK) strategists anticipate the Federal Reserve to stick to its plan to raise rates in 2023, as signaled in the dot plot.
- However, as supply-chain bottlenecks and shortages in labor and materials continue to fuel the inflation overshoot, money markets have priced in a 28 basis point rise by September of next year, Bloomberg notes.
- "Clearly there is a very active debate here given the high levels of inflation we are seeing," Thiel said. "It will be with us for some time. But we believe it will slowly ease."
- Still, bonds will likely continue to fall "over time" as yields "are at the wrong level to begin with given the level of economic activity we have seen." Thiel thinks the rise in yields will not be as "violent" as seen the last two weeks.
- Last week, Fed's Tom Barkin says inflation remains as a risk but we shouldn't talk about rate hikes yet.