Street remains bullish on Avadel despite delay in FDA decision on nacrolepsy candidate
Oct. 18, 2021 11:37 AM ETAvadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Street analysts aren't worried about Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL -16.5%) following Friday's announcement that the FDA needs more time to review the company's narcolepsy candidate FT218.
- Jefferies analyst Christopher Howerton, who has a buy rating on shares, sees the downturn in price as a buying opportunity.
- That sentiment was echoed by Needham's Ami Fadia, who is keeping her buy rating. She believes the FDA's review is going in the right direction.
- H.C. Wainwright analyst Oren Livnat is mantaining his buy rating and sees near-term approval. "We don’t believe one can draw strong conclusions from the delay," he says.
- FT218 demonstrated statistically significant improvement in excessive daytime sleepiness across all doses in a phase 3 trial.