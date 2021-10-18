Ares Management closes direct lending fund with $5.1B, topping target
Oct. 18, 2021 11:42 AM ETAres Management Corporation (ARES)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Ares Management (ARES +0.6%) announces the final closing of its second junior capital direct lending fund at $5.1B, exceeding its $4.0B target and ~50% larger than its 2017 predecessor fund.
- Ares Private Credit Solutions II provides junior capital financing to upper middle market companies and invests primarily in directly originated second lien, mezzanine private high yield debt, and preferred equity. It will also participate in common equity co-investments.
- The fund already has 20% invested across nine portfolio companies, Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) said.
- APCS II received support from a "broad and diverse group of investors from North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East, with nearly a third of its limited partners new to the Ares (ARES) platform," the company said.
- "We see significant and growing interest from a range of private equity firms and other corporate owners to partner with Ares (ARES) to support their investment and business development objectives," said Kipp deVeer, partner and head of the Ares Credit Group.
- In Q1, the company closed on its Pathfinder Fund, which invests in alternative credit assets, with $3.7B