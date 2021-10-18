Virgin Galactic falls as UBS downgrades to Sell following delays

Businessman is drawing a graph with red line going down

domin_domin/E+ via Getty Images

  • Virgin Galactic (SPCE -3.5%) shares drop as UBS cuts its rating in the stock to sell from neutral, citing the rescheduled Unity 23 test flight.
  • "The event path for the stock is now disjointed for the better part of the next year and with 24% of shares outstanding (32% of the float) exiting their lock-up period at the end of the month we expect further pressure ahead for the stock," writes analyst Myles Walton.
  • Virgin Galactic delayed the start of its commercial operations to Q4 2022 from Q3 2022, which doesn't seem like a lot, writes Walton. However, the cumulative delay for the company now stands at 2.5 years from the mid-2020s timeline when the company first became public 2 years ago.
  • UBS cuts its price target on SPCE to $15 from $26.
  • Five of eleven sell-side analysts covering SPCE hold a Buy-equivalent rating on the stock with an average price target of $30.
