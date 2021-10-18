Con Ed cut to Sell equivalent at BofA as regulatory risk outweighs ESG
Oct. 18, 2021 11:57 AM ETConsolidated Edison, Inc. (ED)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor25 Comments
- Consolidated Edison (ED -2.3%) slides after Bank of America downgrades shares to Underperform from Neutral with a $68 price target, cut from $74, citing a New York regulatory environment that has made it difficult to earn the allowed rate of return as well as COVID-relate risks.
- BofA analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith says shares recently re-rated with a 2% increase over the past 30 days vs. a decline of 3% for the broader utilities index.
- Dumoulin-Smith notes Con Ed's below-average long-term earnings growth guidance at 4%-6% vs. peers generally at 5%-7%, due to the company's cautious regulatory risk profile as evidenced by significant uncollectibles accrued during the pandemic ahead of a key rate case filing for its New York City utility, which generates 80%-plus of consolidated EPS.
- Seeking Alpha contributor RadaEcoWatch sees it differently, recently calling Con Ed "a dividend aristocrat that long-term investors should buy now."