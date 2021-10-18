Con Ed cut to Sell equivalent at BofA as regulatory risk outweighs ESG

Oct. 18, 2021 11:57 AM ETConsolidated Edison, Inc. (ED)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor25 Comments

Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc.

Ingus Kruklitis/iStock via Getty Images

  • Consolidated Edison (ED -2.3%) slides after Bank of America downgrades shares to Underperform from Neutral with a $68 price target, cut from $74, citing a New York regulatory environment that has made it difficult to earn the allowed rate of return as well as COVID-relate risks.
  • BofA analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith says shares recently re-rated with a 2% increase over the past 30 days vs. a decline of 3% for the broader utilities index.
  • Dumoulin-Smith notes Con Ed's below-average long-term earnings growth guidance at 4%-6% vs. peers generally at 5%-7%, due to the company's cautious regulatory risk profile as evidenced by significant uncollectibles accrued during the pandemic ahead of a key rate case filing for its New York City utility, which generates 80%-plus of consolidated EPS.
  • Seeking Alpha contributor RadaEcoWatch sees it differently, recently calling Con Ed "a dividend aristocrat that long-term investors should buy now."
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.