Synovus Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 18, 2021 12:02 PM ETSynovus Financial Corp. (SNV)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Synovus (NYSE:SNV) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.05 (+18.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $491.33M (-0.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SNV has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.