Stride Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 18, 2021 5:35 PM ETStride, Inc. (LRN)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Stride (NYSE:LRN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.08 (-126.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $359.48M (-3.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, LRN has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.