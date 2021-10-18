Omnicom Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 18, 2021 5:35 PM ETOmnicom Group Inc. (OMC)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Omnicom (NYSE:OMC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.37 (+13.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.46B (+8.1% Y/Y).
- Analysts expects Operating profit of $479.2M.
- Over the last 1 year, OMC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward.
- On YTD basis, OMC shares surged ~27%.