Canadian National Railway Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 18, 2021 5:35 PM ETCanadian National Railway Company (CNI)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is C$1.42 (+2.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is C$2.82B (-17.3% Y/Y).
- Analyst expects operating ratio estimate 60.5%.
- Over the last 2 years, CNI has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 18 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 14 downward.