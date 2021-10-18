Interactive Brokers Group Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 18, 2021 5:35 PM ETInteractive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.76 (+43.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $639.15M (+16.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, IBKR has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- Higher trading volumes and margin balances helped boost Interactive Brokers' Q2 earnings above the year-ago level. Q2 adjusted EPS of $0.82 matched the average analyst estimate and rose from $0.57 in Q220. The company had reported a 32% Y/Y rise in total DARTs (Daily Average Revenue Trades) for the quarter.
- IBKR's September DARTs were +16% Y/Y (+4% M/M), while its August DARTs rose 24% Y/Y (-8% M/M).
- However, the financial firm has been under pressure lately after being fined $1.75M by CFTC for inability to handle negative prices. It is also said to be among a group of financial firms that are being investigated by federal agencies for allegedly helping a former Venezuelan oil minister launder billions of dollars.