Can Intuitive Surgical continue EPS beat streak in Q3 amid potential COVID impact?
Oct. 18, 2021 12:57 PM ETIntuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.16 (-58.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.38B (+27.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ISRG has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- Analysts expect Instruments and accessories revenue estimate $769.3M; while worldwide procedure growth estimate +21.8%.
- Surgical system placements estimate 306.20; and Da Vinci Surgical System installed base estimate 6,507, according to analysts.
- The quarter could see some impact of COVID-19 resurgence on the company.
- According to Citi analyst Joanne Wuensch momentum in shares stalled in early September with management commentary on the impact of the delta variant.
- The company's stock had fallen during an investor conference.
- Intuitive' Executive Vice President and CFO Marshall Mohr had said during the conference: "So, given the resurgence, you should expect that it is having some impact on our procedures. How deep, how much of an impact is really difficult to predict."
- The company's shares declined -1.06% on July 21, despite Q2 results, which released post-market on July 20, beat analysts estimates.
- Compared to ~16% YoY growth in Q1 2021, worldwide Da Vinci procedures rose 68% YoY in the second quarter driving the instruments and accessories revenue by ~73% YoY higher to $796M. Meanwhile, systems revenue grew ~68% YoY to $440M.
- Notable recent news include: J&J granted order that may prevent import of Intuitive robotic staplers.