Martin Marietta, Vulcan vault higher after D.A. Davidson upgrades
Oct. 18, 2021 1:19 PM ETMartin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM), VMCBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Martin Marietta Materials (MLM +2.5%) and Vulcan Materials (VMC +2.3%) are on the move after D.A. Davidson upgrades both stocks to Buy from Neutral with respective $425 and $210 price targets.
- For Martin Marietta, Davidson analyst Brent Thielman cites more catalysts for the stock with signs of improving business momentum that include better lettings, stabilizing commercial activities and pricing.
- For Vulcan, Thielman also sees improved lettings and pricing initiatives, as well as relative immunity to supply chain and labor challenges.
- Vulcan should be able to capitalize on the combination of rising housing prices with investments in infrastructure, Khen Elazar writes in an analysis published on Seeking Alpha.