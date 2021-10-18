Martin Marietta, Vulcan vault higher after D.A. Davidson upgrades

Oct. 18, 2021 1:19 PM ETMartin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM), VMCBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Construction Worker Guiding Cement Mixer Truck Trough

BanksPhotos/E+ via Getty Images

  • Martin Marietta Materials (MLM +2.5%) and Vulcan Materials (VMC +2.3%) are on the move after D.A. Davidson upgrades both stocks to Buy from Neutral with respective $425 and $210 price targets.
  • For Martin Marietta, Davidson analyst Brent Thielman cites more catalysts for the stock with signs of improving business momentum that include better lettings, stabilizing commercial activities and pricing.
  • For Vulcan, Thielman also sees improved lettings and pricing initiatives, as well as relative immunity to supply chain and labor challenges.
  • Vulcan should be able to capitalize on the combination of rising housing prices with investments in infrastructure, Khen Elazar writes in an analysis published on Seeking Alpha.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.