Can Synchrony Financial maintain EPS beat run in Q3?
Oct. 18, 2021 1:24 PM ETSynchrony Financial (SYF)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th, before market open.
- Banks started reporting their Q3 results from last Wednesday, and according to analysts they're likely to benefit from another quarter of loan loss reserve releases and increased stock buybacks as loan growth remains tepid.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.46 (+102.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.52B (-29.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SYF has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.
- Analysts expect net interest margin estimate 14.8%; while net charge-offs estimate is $482.9M.
- Efficiency ratio estimate is 38.5%, according to analysts.
- The company's credit card delinquency rate of 2.3% in August was up from 2.1% in July and down from 2.6% in August 2020.
- The company's stock rose +2.68% on July 20 after it reported Q2 results beating analysts estimates.
- The company's Q2 earnings were boosted by purchase volume climbing from a year ago, due to government stimulus measures, easing of pandemic restrictions, and improved consumer confidence, according to CFO Brian Wenzel.