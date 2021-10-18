Bakkt, crypto exchange started by ICE, drops as much as 6% in trading debut

  • Shares in Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT), the digital asset marketplace launched by Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) in 2018, fell as much as 6.1% on its first day as a publicly traded company.
  • Bakkt (BKKT) took the SPAC route to go public by combining with Victory Park's SPAC VPC Acquisition Holdings (VIH).
  • Bakkt (BKKT) shares fell to as low as $8.78 vs. VIH's previous close of $9.36 but recently traded at ~$9.12, down 2.6%.
  • The company's existing shareholders from before the SPAC deal hold 78% of Bakkt (BKKT), while public shareholders own ~8%, VPC owns 2%, and PIPE investors own ~12%. Intercontinental (ICE) was both an existing investor and a PIPE investor.
  • On Oct. 14, VPC Impact Acquisition shareholders approved the combination, setting Oct. 15 for the day the merger would take effect.
