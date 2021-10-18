Silvergate Capital Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 18, 2021 1:38 PM ETSilvergate Capital Corporation (SI)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.71 (+91.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $45.19M (+97.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, SI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.