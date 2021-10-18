Kansas City Southern Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 18, 2021 1:38 PM ETCanadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.04 (+4.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $720.29M (+9.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, KSU has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward.