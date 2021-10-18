Can Bank of New York Mellon Q3 earnings bring positive surprise again?
Oct. 18, 2021 1:50 PM ETThe Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th, before market open.
- Banks started reporting their Q3 results from last Wednesday, and according to analysts they're likely to benefit from another quarter of loan loss reserve releases and increased stock buybacks as loan growth remains tepid.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.00 (+2.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.95B (+2.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BK has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- Analysts expect Assets under management estimate $2.35T,; Assets under administration estimate $45.49T; and Effective tax rate estimate 19%.
- Net interest margin estimate 0.66%; Recovery of credit losses estimate $17.0M; and non-interest expenses estimate $2.81B, according to analysts.
- Analysts also expect return on equity estimate 8.6%, while common equity Tier 1 ratio estimate 12.3%.
- The company's stock declined by -1.22% on July 15, despite Q2 results beating analysts' estimates.
- The Bank's Q2 earnings were were partly fueled by 4% Y/Y increase in fee revenue, helped by higher market values, the favorable impact of a weaker U.S. dollar, and higher client volumes, partly offset by money market fee waivers.
- Some notable news from Q3: BK agreed to acquire investment automation servicer Milestone Group in July; and toward the end of Q3 the company invested in analytics software platform Quantexa.