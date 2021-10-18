Dow cut to Sell equivalent at Wolfe on petrochem caution
Oct. 18, 2021 2:22 PM ET
- Dow Inc. (DOW +0.1%) shares wobble between small gains and losses after Wolfe Research downgrades shares to Underperform from Peer Perform with a $55 price target, reflecting the firm's cautious petrochemical view, which stems from a bullish outlook for natural gas, ethane and propane.
- "Our cautious petchem view stems from our bullish natural gas, ethane and propane outlook, which combined with PE prices flatlining and ethylene prices retrenching from early year gains, suggest margins are getting squeezed and this price environment could last for the next six-plus months," Wolfe's Josh Silverstein writes.
- While Dow previously has used feedstock flexibility to its advantage, with both ethane and propane prices high, Silverstein believes operational flexibility has been reduced.
- At its Investor Day earlier this month, Dow outlined plans to deliver more than $3B in additional EBITDA by 2030 while still driving toward zero-carbon emissions across its global asset base.