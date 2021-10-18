Carl Icahn can't understand Bitcoin; says SWX CEO is an example of 'anti-Darwinian' principle

  • Famed activist investor Carl Icahn took aim at the leadership of his latest target, Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX), on Monday, calling the firm's top executive "a terrible CEO" and an example of an "anti-Darwinian" principle guiding corporate promotions.
  • In an interview with CNBC, the chairman of Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) also discussed the overall markets, highlighting the dangers of increased inflation and saying he "can't understand" Bitcoin (BTC-USD).
  • Late last week, Icahn announced that he plans to launch a tender offer for Southwest Gas (SWX), valuing the company at $75 a share. The outspoken investor also plans to stage a proxy contest to elect his allies to the firm's board of directors.
  • Icahn was stirred to action by SWX's decision to buy Questar Pipelines from Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) in a deal valued at nearly $2B.
  • In the CNBC interview, Icahn called the attempt to takeover Questar a sign of the "arrogance" of SWX's leadership.
  • On the market as a whole, Icahn said that he has given up trying to predict near-term moves in the broader stock averages. Instead, he argued that activist investing gave him the best chances to make money.
  • That said, Icahn did express concerns about inflation, contending that there "will be a crisis" if inflation pressures are allowed to continue mounting unchecked.
  • "In the long run, we're certainly going to hit the wall," he said. (For more on Icahn's views on inflation and current monetary policy, head over to a detailed SA story on that part of the interview.)
  • Turning to cryptocurrencies, Icahn asserted that he doesn't know whether Bitcoin (BTC-USD) "is bad or good" but his firm isn't going to invest in something "we just don't get."
  • "I think the jury is out on it," he said.
  • SWX spiked last Thursday on news of Icahn's $75-per-share tender but has given back some of those gains lately. The stock was down fractionally in Monday's intraday action, slipping to $68.66 at about 2:30 PM ET.
  • After an advance early in the year, shares have largely traded in a broad range lately.
  • Over the past year, SWX has gained about 7%, dramatically underperforming the S&P 500, which has advanced about 30% over the 12-month span:

