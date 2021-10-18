What to expect from Halliburton's Q3 earnings?

  • Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.28 vs. $0.11 in Q320 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.91B (+31.2% Y/Y).
  • Analysts expect operating income of $465.9M.
  • Over the last 2 years, HAL has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 8 downward.
  • The oil field service firm reported better-than-expected earnings in Q2, while revenues were roughly in line with analyst expectations. Revenue grew 7% sequentially, as both North America and international markets continued to improve, while operating income rose 17% with solid margin performance in both divisions.
  • Halliburton's Completion and Production division margin reached three-year highs in the quarter, while its Drilling and Evaluation division margin outperformed expectation, positioning both divisions for robust margin growth this year.
  • With oil prices rallying to a fresh 3-year high this year, Halliburton's stock has nearly doubled in the last 12 months. The management expects the business momentum to accelerate in the upcoming quarters. Specifically, it expects double-digit Y/Y growth in international oil activity for 2H21. Additionally, the company expects operating margins to return to 2014 levels by 2023.

