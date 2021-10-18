RocketLab, space stocks trend down following Virgin Galactic delay
Oct. 18, 2021 2:34 PM ETRocket Lab USA, Inc. (RKLB), RDW, RDW.WS, ASTRSPIR, MNTS, MAXR, UFOBy: SA News Team13 Comments
- Stocks in the space sector dip alongside Virgin Galactic (SPCE -2.0%) as UBS downgrades the stock following the company's announcement that it would delay commercial launches until Q4 2022.
- Rocketlab (RKLB -3.8%), Spire Global (SPIR), Momentus (MNTS -1.2%), and Maxar Technologies (MAXR -2.2%) are all trading down on the day.
- The Procure Space ETF (UFO -0.5%) also falls in the red Monday after paring some losses Friday. The ETF dropped steeply immediately following the Virgin Galactic news Thursday.
- Two of the lone gainers are Astra Space (ASTR +5.6%) and Redwire (RDW +2.7%). Astra continues its upward momentum after it announced a commercial orbital launch on behalf of the United States Space Force.
