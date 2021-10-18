RocketLab, space stocks trend down following Virgin Galactic delay

Astronaut spaceman do spacewalk while working for space station

NanoStockk/iStock via Getty Images

  • Stocks in the space sector dip alongside Virgin Galactic (SPCE -2.0%) as UBS downgrades the stock following the company's announcement that it would delay commercial launches until Q4 2022.
  • Rocketlab (RKLB -3.8%), Spire Global (SPIR), Momentus (MNTS -1.2%), and Maxar Technologies (MAXR -2.2%) are all trading down on the day.
  • The Procure Space ETF (UFO -0.5%) also falls in the red Monday after paring some losses Friday. The ETF dropped steeply immediately following the Virgin Galactic news Thursday.
  • Two of the lone gainers are Astra Space (ASTR +5.6%) and Redwire (RDW +2.7%). Astra continues its upward momentum after it announced a commercial orbital launch on behalf of the United States Space Force.
  • Read up on Redwire, one of the few cash flow positive space sector stocks in an analysis by SA contributor Vince Martin.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.